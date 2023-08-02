Legendary F1 champion weighs in on 'BORING' F1 amid Verstappen domination

Joe Ellis

Mika Hakkinen insists that Max Verstappen won't be bored by winning every race, as he has done in the last eight.

The Red Bull star is running away with the 2023 title in a similar fashion to how Hakkinen won the 1998 title with McLaren.

The Finn dominated David Coulthard in the same car which was comfortably the best on the grid at the time.

Verstappen's 2023 mirrors that somewhat, although he is even more dominant, so Hakkinen knows exactly what the Dutchman is likely to be feeling.

Hakkinen: Verstappen is not bored

Max Verstappen is in a league of his own in F1, winning 10 out of 12 races in 2023

"When I was racing in Formula 1, when I was winning, and dominating in 1998 with my teammate, David Coulthard, I felt that the year was fantastic," Hakkinen told RacingNews365.

"It was not boring, and I'm sure Max is experiencing the same thing. He is not bored, he doesn't think the races are boring.

"All the time he is raising his personal limits and his performance, which is great, but of course, when fans who are not fans of Max are looking, they think it is boring, but the fans of Max think it is the best thing.

"Max is a winner at the moment, Red Bull is a winner at the moment and this is motor racing.

"Is it going to last forever? No, because that's how history repeats itself.

"There will be changes coming. When? I don't know, but I can only say that the work they do and the success they get, they deserve that. Let them enjoy it."

