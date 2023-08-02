Hamilton nearly 'puked' after Wolff's INCREDIBLE Mercedes suggestion

Jay Winter

Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff has shared an amusing anecdote about seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, revealing the Briton's less-than-enthusiastic response to a music suggestion in the garage.

According to Wolff, Hamilton nearly "puked" at the idea of playing AC/DC's iconic track "Thunderstruck" to pump up the team over a grand prix weekend.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Wolff shed light on his relationship with Hamilton, acknowledging that their music tastes might not entirely align.

“I think we have a similar music taste,” said Toto.

“Obviously, his is much more sophisticated - but many years ago, I said to him, ‘What would you think if we were to play AC/DC’s Thunderstruck in the garage before going out with the cars, to have all the mechanics listen to this?’ and he said, ‘It would make me puke!’”

Despite an incredible run with the Silver Arrows, Hamilton is yet to sign a new deal

Another thing Hamilton and Wolff are yet to agree on is the Briton's new Mercedes contract.

After weeks of speculation about a sensational move to Ferrari, Wolff stated that thee 38-year-old's contract would be sorted out "over coffee". However, the deal is yet to be confirmed.

