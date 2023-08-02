Hamilton nearly 'puked' after Wolff's INCREDIBLE Mercedes suggestion
F1 News
Hamilton nearly 'puked' after Wolff's INCREDIBLE Mercedes suggestion
Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff has shared an amusing anecdote about seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, revealing the Briton's less-than-enthusiastic response to a music suggestion in the garage.
According to Wolff, Hamilton nearly "puked" at the idea of playing AC/DC's iconic track "Thunderstruck" to pump up the team over a grand prix weekend.
In a recent interview with the BBC, Wolff shed light on his relationship with Hamilton, acknowledging that their music tastes might not entirely align.
“I think we have a similar music taste,” said Toto.
“Obviously, his is much more sophisticated - but many years ago, I said to him, ‘What would you think if we were to play AC/DC’s Thunderstruck in the garage before going out with the cars, to have all the mechanics listen to this?’ and he said, ‘It would make me puke!’”
READ MORE: Wolff discusses 'DIVORCE' with Hamilton as contract still absent
Another thing Hamilton and Wolff are yet to agree on is the Briton's new Mercedes contract.
After weeks of speculation about a sensational move to Ferrari, Wolff stated that thee 38-year-old's contract would be sorted out "over coffee". However, the deal is yet to be confirmed.
READ MORE: F1 drivers out of contract: Hamilton heads select group