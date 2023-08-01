Russell prevents Wolff from RUINING Mercedes mechanics weekend

Matthew Hobkinson

Ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix sprint race, George Russell prevented his mechanics from getting wet after Toto Wolff jokingly suggested that the Mercedes driver should 'remove' the tent covering that was protecting himself and the team from the rain.

Although Sunday's race remained a dry affair – barring a light five to ten minutes of slight drizzle – Saturday's sprint was far from it.

A deluge of water hit the track moments before lights were due to go out, with a rolling start eventually ordered behind the safety car with all drivers out on the extreme wet weather tyres.

On the grid, before the start of the sprint, drivers and mechanics were busy finalising their preparations under the safety of tents erected over the individual cars in their start boxes.

Russell saves the day

The safety car led out the grid ahead of Saturday's rolling start for the sprint race

Taking to team radio, Wolff, who revealed that rain was seeping into the Silver Arrows garage, playfully asked Russell if he had 'some wetness' within his car.

The man from King's Lynn responded: “I mean I'm underneath the tent. I just feel sorry for everyone in the grandstands." Wolff then jokingly suggested: “So what do you think? Remove the tent to have the real feeling?”

Russell replied: “I'm not too sure the mechanics would appreciate that unless you want to come and stand in the rain with us. Are you not on the grid Toto? I feel like you should be standing here.”

“Yeah for loyalty," the team principal admitted. "Yep now it's even seeping into the garage I think I'm closing the doors you know.”

Russell would go on to secure a P8 finish during the sprint race, before finishing in sixth the following day during the main race.

The Mercedes driver finds himself sixth in the driver standings on 99 points, level with Charles Leclerc, as the teams head into the summer break.

