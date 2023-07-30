'PURE GOLD': Social media reacts to hilarious moments in Belgian GP

close global

F1 News

The Belgian Grand Prix had an unfamiliar look to it, with Max Verstappen starting on the third row.

The Dutchman's five-place grid penalty didn't change the race result, however, as the reigning world champion further strengthened his grip on this year's championship.

Team-mate Sergio Perez overtook Charles Leclerc for the lead of the race in the early stages, but his time in P1 was short-lived as Verstappen cruised by and off into the distance on lap 17.

There was plenty of action further down the grid, too. Here's how social media reacted to it:

Max radio

There was plenty of tension on Verstappen's radio throughout the race, with his race engineer warning of tyre wear on numerous occasions. Verstappen even wanted to pit again to secure the point for fastest lap.

Piastri and Sainz collide, then retire

Australian rookie Oscar Piastri sent his McLaren down the inside of Carlos Sainz, only for the Spaniard's Ferrari to move over in the braking zone and send Piastsri into the wall.

Charles Leclerc saved Ferrari's weekend with a stellar drive to hold off Lewis Hamilton and take the final podium place. No bodged pit stops, no bad strategy decisions, just a pretty good day at the office for the Monegasque driver.

Difficult day for Danny

It wasn't the best of races for Daniel Ricciardo by any means. Beaten by his team-mate - who finished in the points - and languishing in the scrap at the back. He did, however, overtake a McLaren, which put a smile on my face.

