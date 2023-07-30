'PURE GOLD': Social media reacts to hilarious moments in Belgian GP

Jack Walker

Sunday 30 July 2023 20:38

The Belgian Grand Prix had an unfamiliar look to it, with Max Verstappen starting on the third row.

The Dutchman's five-place grid penalty didn't change the race result, however, as the reigning world champion further strengthened his grip on this year's championship.

Team-mate Sergio Perez overtook Charles Leclerc for the lead of the race in the early stages, but his time in P1 was short-lived as Verstappen cruised by and off into the distance on lap 17.

There was plenty of action further down the grid, too. Here's how social media reacted to it:

Max radio

There was plenty of tension on Verstappen's radio throughout the race, with his race engineer warning of tyre wear on numerous occasions. Verstappen even wanted to pit again to secure the point for fastest lap.

The team radio between Max and GP is just pure gold#BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/VmncrufRWK — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) July 30, 2023

Do you think Max Verstappen knows we love his goofy radio updates? Do you think someone told him? Or is he just doing this on his own — Alanis King (@alanisnking) July 30, 2023

Reaction to Max Verstappen’s radio today pic.twitter.com/VOuLA8rdKu — ChimSpam (@ChimneySpam) July 30, 2023

Max looking for his race engineer after hearing Lewis got fastest lap #BelgianGP #P1 pic.twitter.com/S0KnXH8mx8 — Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) July 30, 2023

Piastri and Sainz collide, then retire

Australian rookie Oscar Piastri sent his McLaren down the inside of Carlos Sainz, only for the Spaniard's Ferrari to move over in the braking zone and send Piastsri into the wall.

if sainz was going to cause an incident he at least could have gotten max instead of piastri — Holly 🏁 (@lentaholly) July 30, 2023

oscar piastri DNF after two laps after having such a good weekend pic.twitter.com/3Wer4PVRzo — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) July 30, 2023

Charles Leclerc saved Ferrari's weekend with a stellar drive to hold off Lewis Hamilton and take the final podium place. No bodged pit stops, no bad strategy decisions, just a pretty good day at the office for the Monegasque driver.

CHARLES LECLERC IS ON THE PODIUM!!! pic.twitter.com/ahK9WagAtV — Holly 🏁 (@lentaholly) July 30, 2023

Leclerc gets his 3rd podium of the year and jumps 2 positions in the WDC. pic.twitter.com/J9BmXCkK1Z — Q. (@leclercstyre) July 30, 2023

Difficult day for Danny

It wasn't the best of races for Daniel Ricciardo by any means. Beaten by his team-mate - who finished in the points - and languishing in the scrap at the back. He did, however, overtake a McLaren, which put a smile on my face.

Ricciardo overtaking Lando pic.twitter.com/4dZDiS24dF — F1 TROLL (@f1trollofficial) July 30, 2023

It would have been so much more fun to see Daniel Ricciardo do NASCAR than run this AlphaTauri car — Alanis King (@alanisnking) July 30, 2023

Me tryna figure out how i can get 4 weeks worth of Ricciardo prop out of a P13, a sprint P10, and a p17 pic.twitter.com/vqFgGNYbNu — Ross 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@NaeGoodF1) July 30, 2023