Mercedes FRUSTRATE Wolff after missed opportunity in Belgian GP

Toto Wolff was left frustrated with his Mercedes team after he felt the team did not maximise the Belgian GP.

Lewis Hamilton claimed fourth and the fastest lap while George Russell could only manage sixth on a tough day for the Silver Arrows.

One of the big issues both drivers faced was porpoising which has not been relevant this season compared to last.

Mercedes want to investigate the problem but it will have to wait until after the summer break.

Wolff: We need the summer break

“I’m frustrated because the car today didn’t do what we wanted," Wolff said to Sky Sports Italy. "There was a lot of bouncing, so we need the summer break to fix this.

"I think about this car every day, but it’s better to think about it in Sardinia at the beach instead of the office so I don’t mind the summer break.”

Max Verstappen went on to win the race by a country mile, 22 seconds clear of Sergio Perez despite starting down in sixth.

Hamilton closed to within one point of Fernando Alonso in the drivers' standings as the Spaniard split the two British team-mates in Spa.

