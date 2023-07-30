Hamilton names the BIGGEST step Mercedes have taken this season

Chris Deeley

Lewis Hamilton has named the biggest step forward Mercedes have taken this season, as teams go into the sport's summer break after the Belgian Grand Prix.

Hamilton finished fourth in Sunday's feature race at Spa-Francorchamps, moving just a point away from Fernando Alonso in the race to be the best non-Red Bull driver in the championship standings.

The Mercedes has been one of the more consistent cars in the chasing pack this season, propelling them to a comfortable second in the constructors' standings ahead of the likes of Aston Martin and Ferrari.

Speaking after the conclusion of Sunday's race, Hamilton claimed the biggest step forward the team took was in Monaco, despite neither of their drivers making it onto the podium that day.

Hamilton: The car gets great reliability

Indeed, Hamilton has finished fourth or better in six of seven races since the start of the weekend in the Principality, compared to just once in five races previously.

“I've been incredibly proud of everybody. Everyone's been working insanely hard, been making big steps. I think the biggest step we took was when we got to Monaco, and the car has really progressed a lot since then. We have a better understanding of where to position the car.

“It's been a lot more consistent, more podiums and more top-five finishes, which has been great and generally gets solid, you know, great reliability."

