Hamilton laments 'POOR' Mercedes communication errors after botched Spa shootout

Joe Ellis

Saturday 29 July 2023 15:27

Lewis Hamilton was not happy with his Mercedes team after communication errors led to a disappointing sprint shootout in Belgium.

The seven-time world champion looked to be one of the fastest in tricky conditions at Spa-Francorchamps but he started his last lap far too close to his team-mate George Russell.

As Hamilton entered the Kemmel Straight, he had to back out of the throttle to avoid crashing into Russell, which ruined both of their laps.

The Brit lamented the communication difficulties and a miscalculation which led to them rushing to the line unnecessarily.

Hamilton: It doesn't really matter

“We’re not happy about it obviously," Hamilton said to Sky Sports after the sprint shootout where he finished seventh.

“It was a really fun session and it was looking great at the end. I had that lap which put me first for the first lap that I’d done and I knew I could go quicker.

“I reckon I could have been first or second on that last lap. Communication was pretty poor, it was difficult to understand – we got to the last corner and there were seven cars trundling around.

“We thought we didn’t have any more time left which was why we were pushing but it turns out we had plenty of time.

“With George…it’s the way it is. It doesn't really matter. I feel great in the car in all conditions, we’re a bit slower than the Red Bulls but none of us have driven on the heavier fuel so I’m excited.”

