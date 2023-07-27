Key Ferrari figure leaves with IMMEDIATE EFFECT for team principal job

Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 27 July 2023 14:12

Ferrari have confirmed the departure of sporting director Laurent Mekies, ahead of his move to AlphaTauri to replace Franz Tost and become the new team principal.

Announced back in April, Mekies will replace the outgoing Tost as he takes charge of Red Bull's sister team for the 2024 season – or possibly sooner.

Although the news had already been made public, there was some still confusion over the precise timings of the change.

READ MORE: Leclerc and Sainz in LIMBO as Ferrari double down on contract decision

Yet Ferrari have now confirmed that Mekies has left the team with immediate effect and that he will not be part of their efforts in Belgium this weekend.

Ferrari exit confirmed

Laurent Mekies' time at Ferrari comes to an end after four and a half seasons with the team

A statment read: "Laurent Mekies' time at Scuderia Ferrari comes to an end this week. The racing director will not be in Belgium and he leaves Maranello after four-and-a-half seasons, during which time the team took seven wins.

"The entire team thanks him for his great contribution during those years. As from the Belgian Grand Prix, part of Laurent's duties on the pit wall will be carried out by Diego loverno, who takes on the role of sporting director.

"He will be responsible for all sporting matters, as well as liaising with the FIA. loverno is a veteran member of the Scuderia having worked in Maranello for the past 23 years.

"Along with his colleagues on the pit wall, Matteo Togninalli, head of track engineering and Ravin Jain, race strategist, he will report directly to team principal, Fred Vasseur."

Scuderia Ferrari team statement pic.twitter.com/ckjARjN9jF — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) July 27, 2023

Tost will likely remain as AlphaTauri's team principal for the remainder of the season, before he calls time on his 18-year spell in charge, stepping into a consultancy role.

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings