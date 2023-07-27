Leclerc and Sainz in LIMBO as Ferrari double down on contract decision

Joe Ellis

Thursday 27 July 2023 10:57

Ferrari is not interested in opening contract talks with Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz imminently, admitting that its current focus is on their on-track performance instead.

Team principal Fred Vasseur has suggested that with both drivers contracted until the end of 2024, there is no need to start talks over an extension for either of them.

The Scuderia's performance in 2023 has not met the high standards of Leclerc, Sainz or Vasseur which has prompted the team to focus on the car ahead of the drivers.

As a result, any negotiations over an extension of the drivers' current deals have been put on hold, leaving them both in limbo.

Vasseur: Our priority is the car

Ferrari has been miles behind Max Verstappen and Red Bull all year

"We will only hold talks about possible extensions towards the end of this season," Vasseur said to Corriere Dello Sport.

"Today our only priority is the development of the car. The SF 23 is a legacy of the last ten years.

"Times in Formula 1 are long, I can understand the mentality of the team don't change in six months. An F1 team is like a big ship, course changes are slow.

"Success is the result of work, not history. The Ferrari name is not enough to win. We are moving in the right direction.

"Like other two or three teams, we have great resources that we must use."

