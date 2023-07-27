Two teams to test CONTROVERSIAL new tyres at Spa

Lauren Sneath

Drivers for Aston Martin and McLaren will test out new slick tyres for Pirelli in Spa, it has been announced.

The tyre manufacturer has been preparing variations of tyres suitable for the F1 cars that do not need tyre blankets for preheating ahead of use on track.

The wet variation of Pirelli’s blanket-free tyres has been used already, after being introduced in Monaco. An intermediate version is expected to be introduced next season.

Blanket-free slick tyres have been tested already in Bahrain, Spain and the UK after races, though their debut in races is yet to be confirmed for next year or for 2025.

Controversial tyres

A number of drivers have expressed their misgivings about the tyres, with George Russell speaking out last month. "If I'm being totally honest," he said, "I don't think we as a sport are at a position yet to bring these tyres into a racing scenario.

"I would be very concerned for all the mechanics in the pit lane during a pitstop, I'd be very concerned for the out lap from a race in cold conditions. There will be crashes, I have no doubt about it. And I think there's a lot of work, expense, development going into these tyres. I feel like that could be put elsewhere."

The test at Spa-Francorchamps will take place on August 1-2, after this weekend’s race, and will be conducted by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri for McLaren, as well as Stoffel Vandoorne for Aston Martin.

Belgian driver Vandoorne is a reserve driver for Aston Martin this year along with Felipe Drugovich.

A previous Formula E champion, Vandoorne has also been a reserve driver for Mercedes in the past.

He expressed his excitement at taking to the track following the announcement of the tests, writing on Twitter: “Can’t wait to drive an F1 car again! It’s been a while.”

