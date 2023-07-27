Ricciardo wary of repeating F1 'MISTAKES' at Belgian Grand Prix

Joe Ellis

Thursday 27 July 2023 09:57

Daniel Ricciardo is keen to cut out what he has labelled "little mistakes" during his second race of the 2023 season in Belgium.

The 'Honey Badger' made his F1 return at the Hungaroring and both out-qualified and out-raced his AlphaTauri team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

His impressive return wasn't without issues, however, as Ricciardo admits he made some tiny errors that he wouldn't usually make.

READ MORE: Who is Guenther Steiner? Haas chief and ‘Drive to Survive’ sensation

The Australian's aim for this weekend's sprint format is to eradicate those mistakes and have a clean run throughout each session.

Ricciardo: Really powerful emotions

The eyes of the entire F1 world were on Daniel Ricciardo for his comeback and he delivered consistency for AlphaTauri

“My whole weekend in Budapest was really good, making me feel all the things I missed, like the adrenaline and being on the starting grid, those emotions are really powerful," Ricciardo told AlphaTauri's in-house media.

"I felt our pace wasn’t bad and there was maybe even a chance of points if I hadn’t had to start again from the back after being hit on the first lap. It was good the car wasn’t damaged, so I was able to do the 70 laps and I felt physically fine at the end of it.

"There were a lot of things to be happy about. I made a few little mistakes in the race, but by the last stint I was really consistent and I don’t think I could have asked for anything more from my first weekend back.

“I’m happy to have a back-to-back and go to Spa now. I think it was a solid start and it will be good to jump straight back in the car after just a couple of days, as it will keep the ball rolling. It should fast-track my learning and my improvement. That’s the plan, to keep chipping away at it."

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings