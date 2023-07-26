Kelly Piquet SAVAGED on Instagram after posting RAUNCHY pics

Joe Ellis

Wednesday 26 July 2023 22:57

Kelly Piquet has been ripped into by fans on Instagram after her latest set of raunchy pictures.

The girlfriend of F1 world champion Max Verstappen posed in swimwear while in St Tropez, but it was the caption that came with it that sparked fury.

Piquet, the daughter of three-time champion Nelson Piquet, pledged to support an environmental cause – specifically the reduction of plastic bottles entering the ocean – but fans were quick to point out what they saw as blatant hypocrisy.

She regularly flies here, there and everywhere for her own modelling work and of course to cheer on Verstappen in F1.

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings

Rich people pretending

Alongside her stunning pictures, Piquet wrote: "Plastic waste hurts us, our beautiful home and our future generations. Growing up on the Côte d’Azur, I developed a deep appreciation for nature’s beauty.

"That’s why I have partnered up with @oppswim and @plasticbank to keep 100,000 plastic bottles from entering the ocean.

"Help me make a bigger impact: for every like, comment, and share of this post until 20 August 2023, @oppswim will donate to divert one plastic bottle from entering the ocean."

Yet the 34-year-old's post did not go down well with those online.

"It's always great fun to see rich people pretending to care about environment while owning multiple cars and private jets/boats," one disgruntled fan replied on her post, which has over 150,000 likes on Instagram.

"Says someone who travels more in a month than I have in my entire life, and who lives in extreme luxury with all the presents and shopping! I like you but this is hypocrisy," another fan said.

Sky Sports F1 reporter Natalie Pinkham also replied to the post, but only with heart-eye emojis.

Verstappen naturally liked his girlfriend's post but didn't comment underneath, while former Formula E driver Daniel Abt also liked the images.

READ MORE: Who is Kelly Piquet? Girlfriend of Max Verstappen and F1 royalty