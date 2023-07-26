Tensions SPILL OVER between Leclerc and Sainz in off-track clash

Joe Ellis

Wednesday 26 July 2023 19:57

Tensions at Ferrari have – quite literally – spilled over between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz thanks to a water-based game between the pair.

The Scuderia team-mates took part in a tense match of what is known as the 'water cup challenge', where they take it in turns to try and fill a cup of water as much as possible without being the one to cause it to overflow.

Leclerc was the eventual winner as Sainz strangely kept shaking his cup to cause the water to move within the glass.

Neither driver could quite believe how much water they could put in the glass before it overflowed, before Leclerc bluntly declared: "It's physics".

What next?

F1 teams and their social media admins love this kind of short video that can gain huge views very quickly, so what will be next for Ferrari?

It's all well and good keeping it to just Leclerc and Sainz but let's not forget that Ferrari have teams in other motorsport.

The Prancing Horse could take a leaf out of Team Penske's book who came up with 'The Penske Games' in which the team's drivers from IndyCar, NASCAR, IMSA and Supercars competed in silly events.

The videos on YouTube have amassed a huge amount of views and if F1 teams could replicate that, even more sponsors could well come flooding in.

