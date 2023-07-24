Horner opens up on Red Bull 'writing Perez off' after Hungarian GP display

Matthew Hobkinson

Monday 24 July 2023 21:57

Christian Horner has leapt to Sergio Perez's defence following recent scrutiny, after the Red Bull team principal insisted that his P3 finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix will give him "a lot of confidence."

After qualifying in 9th, the pressure was on Perez to put in a performance worthy of the seat that so many drivers are rumoured to be eyeing up - especially Daniel Ricciardo.

And given the fact that the Mexican had only managed one podium finish since the Miami Grand Prix - patience was seemingly running thin at Red Bull.

Yet Perez showed his class to fight through the grid and secure a top-three place behind Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

And according to Horner, Perez has now built a platform to put his poor run of form behind him and kick on.

Horner: Perez can take confidence from Hungary

Sergio Perez secured a P3 result at the Hungaroring

“I think he [Perez] drove a great race today," the Red Bull chief told Sky Sports. "His recovery, his overtaking was brave, his pace was fast.

"The way he made the places, passing Carlos [Sainz], passing Fernando [Alonso], passing [Oscar] Piastri. The strategy that he had, he was on fire today and I think even Nico [Rosberg] would have to agree with that.

"A race like that only gives you a huge amount of confidence, and I think that his overtaking, the bravery that he showed – for me, that was a really a statement drive today to say ‘Look, don’t write me off.’ This will give him a lot of confidence."

