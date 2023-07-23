Zhou opens up on PODIUM prospects after stunning Hungarian GP qualifying

Matthew Hobkinson

Zhou Guanyu has admitted that the team need to be 'realistic' in their pursuit of a potential podium at the Hungarian Grand Prix, after the 24-year-old qualified in fifth at the Hungaroring.

A scintillating qualifying session for Alfa Romeo saw Zhou secure a P5 start for lights out, with team-mate Valtteri Bottas starting behind him in seventh.

Qualifying ahead of the likes of Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso and Charles Leclerc, Zhou is now targeting some serious points for Alfa Romeo during Sunday's race.

“I feel absolutely amazing," he said. "Really happy. Big thanks to the team of course. To give me the car to be fighting for Q3, and then coming back with a P5, that was definitely not expected.

“But we knew we had the pace this weekend and qualifying, I was literally on the edge every lap. Q1, top of the table, really surprised, then I knew I had a chance.

“Every lap had to be 100 per cent, a few mistakes of course with the track limits, but I was pushing on the limit. When it mattered, we delivered, especially with the last lap in Q3. So, really happy with the starting grid.”

Zhou: A podium finish not realistic

Zhou Guanyu and Alfa Romeo team-mate Valtteri Bottas will be looking to secure decent points at the Hungarian Grand Prix

When asked if a podium finish was in his sights, Zhou had to temper expectations a fraction, despite the impressive qualifying performance.

“I think we aim for, obviously, top 10," he said. "Let’s be realistic, I do feel we have a good package so far in both conditions, long and short fuels.

“But there’s definitely Red Bulls, Ferraris. They’ll be having a little bit [of] the upper hand on us long-term, so we need to execute as we have.

“If not top five, I think if we can get top eight, it really puts us back in the championship, fighting with Williams and Haas. So, it’s really important to get points.”

