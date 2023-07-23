Sainz reveals BOLD Ferrari strategy for Hungarian Grand Prix

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 23 July 2023 10:42

Carlos Sainz Jr. has revealed that Ferrari will look to 'go on the attack' during the Hungarian Grand Prix, after the Spaniard failed to make it into Q3 during Saturday afternoon's qualifying.

Carlos Sainz will start the race down in P11 after he missed out on progressing into the top-10 shootout at the Hungaroring. Charles Leclerc starts ahead of his team-mate after he out-qualified the Spaniard to line up sixth on the grid for lights out.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri continued McLaren's impressive run of form as the pair locked out the second-row, with Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas sandwiching Leclerc in fifth and seventh respectively.

Carlos Sainz: Ferrari will be on the attack

Carlos Sainz will be looking to take the fight to those ahead of him at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Despite the track being notoriously difficult to overtake on, an unusual starting grid order coupled with the fact that just 0.577s cover the top 10 has given the Ferrari man hope that he can claw some ground back – something that he is planning to do by going on the offensive.

“It's going to be a very fun race," he told DAZN. "We are all very, very close. We will try to go on the attack, overcome many cars.

"It is clear that it will not be easy to overtake here and we will have to see what we can come up with."

Carlos Sainz currently sits fifth in the driver standings on 83 points, just one ahead of George Russell, who will start Sunday's race all the way down in P18 after he endured a nightmare qualifying.

Ferrari will be hoping that both of their drivers can score some serious points in their bid to move themselves further up the constructors' standing, where they sit in fourth, 46 and 24 points behind Mercedes and Aston Martin respectively.

