Wolff reveals 'EMOTIONAL' decision on Hamilton Mercedes contract

Toto Wolff has revealed that Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton have "emotionally" agreed a new deal for the seven-time world champion to stay with the team beyond the end of the season.

As things stand, Hamilton is a free agent when the chequered flag waves in Abu Dhabi in November.

Although all the signs are positive when talking to both Hamilton and Wolff, nothing concrete has been agreed so far.

And even though we are still waiting for final confirmation, Wolff has perhaps given the biggest update yet over the ongoing status of Hamilton's new deal.

"The state is we haven't signed it, but emotionally we have done it," he told Sky Sports after final practice.

Drastic improvement for Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were much improved in final practice at the Hungaroring on Saturday afternoon

While fans wait with bated breath for concrete news on Hamilton's contract situation, on track, things were much more positive for Mercedes after a torrid Friday at the Hungaroring.

Hamilton propelled himself up the order to top the timing sheets ahead of qualifying, with team-mate Russell in sixth.

And Wolff believes that it was Mercedes' hard work overnight that made the difference in final practice.

"We changed quite a bit [from Friday] but you see the comparison on the medium," he added. "The Red Bulls are able to pull out a first lap that's a second quicker than everyone else, but on the softs, the pace wasn't there and for us it's the opposite.

"George [Russell] was saying the car was completely transformed the moment we put it on the soft with the same setup. We don't think you can run it in the race. But we will see tomorrow, maybe we will do something different."

