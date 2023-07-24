Hamilton dishes out DAMNING report on new F1 rules

Matthew Hobkinson

Monday 24 July 2023 12:27

Lewis Hamilton has slated Formula 1 for their new tyre allocation rules at the Hungarian Grand Prix, claiming that the change in format is taking "time on track away from the fans".

In a shake-up to the traditional qualifying tyre allocations, teams in Budapest this weekend have seen their usual 13 sets of rubber drop down to 11.

Beyond that, F1 have also mandated certain compounds for different qualifying sessions. The rules now mean that teams must use the hard Pirelli for Q1, mediums for Q2 and softs for Q3.

What is known as the 'alternative tyre allocation', the format was first scheduled for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix prior to its cancellation earlier this year.

Hamilton: Tyre allocation rules far from ideal

Lewis Hamilton out on the medium tyre at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Yet the new format has not gone down well with Hamilton, among other drivers, as the seven-time world champion hit out at the change in rules.

“"I only had [a single set of] tyres for the session," he told Sky Sports after second practice. "So, not really a great format this change they made for this weekend.

"[It] just means we get less running. Not ideal. There’s a lot of wet tyres that I think they throw away after every weekend like – a lot.

"Maybe they should look at something like that, rather than taking time and lap time away or time on track away from the fans."

