De Vries offered path BACK to F1 as Mercedes open door to return

Mercedes would be willing to offer Nyck de Vries a path back into F1 after he was dropped by AlphaTauri.

The 28-year-old failed to score a point in his 10 races for the Red Bull sister team and Helmut Marko decided to make the change prior to the Hungarian GP, bringing in Daniel Ricciardo.

Before he joined AlphaTauri, De Vries was a part of the Mercedes setup as a reserve driver and a Formula E racer.

He won the 2021 Formula E title and stepped in on numerous occasions for Mercedes-powered teams so chief engineer Andrew Shovlin would like to see him back at Brackley.

Shovlin: He's clearly very talented

"I think Nyck will be looking for more than just to become a simulator driver so he'll want to be doing racing," Shovlin said to Motorsport.com.

"I've only spoken to him by text, and he said he'll let me know how his plans are coming on.

"He was certainly very useful for us in that role and would be welcome to get him back in that role. But I suspect his focus will be on finding race seats.

"If it's not in Formula 1, in some other big and competitive series. He's clearly very talented: an F2 champion, a Formula E champion, which is a very difficult series to win.

"He'll be looking back to get into a winning seat again."

