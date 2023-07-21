Sainz suffers embarrassing spin and brings out ANOTHER red flag in Hungary

Harry Smith

Carlos Sainz triggered a second red flag in FP1 ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, beaching his Ferrari on the curb on the run down to turn four.

The Spanish driver was making his way through sector one on intermediate tyres when he lost grip, spinning into the barrier before grinding to a halt on the curb.

Sainz was lucky to avoid any major damage to his Ferrari machinery, although the car's front wing was damaged, forcing him into the pit lane once the marshalls got him back up and running.

The Spaniard will be hoping that the incident turns out to be nothing more than a blip as he looks to recover from a disappointing British Grand Prix.

Carlos struggles, Checo despairs

Carlos Sainz may have brought out a red flag with his spin at the Hungaroring, but it was much more short-lived and much less severe than the red flag caused earlier in the session.

Sergio Perez's major shunt at turn five remains the key talking point of FP1 with the Mexican driver spinning into the barriers after dipping his wheel onto the grass on his first lap of the session.

Carlos Sainz produced the second red flag of the day, following in Checo's footsteps

That incident will heap even more pressure onto Checo's shoulders as he looks to fight for his long-term F1 future.

Sainz, meanwhile, has plenty of credit in the bank following an impressive start to the 2023 season.

He sits P5 in the driver standings after ten races, nine points clear of Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

