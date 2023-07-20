Verstappen reveals where Red Bull will IMPROVE with Hungary upgrades

Shay Rogers

Max Verstappen has highlighted the fact that his RB19 should only get better through this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, as he comes to terms with a new batch of upgrades on his car.

The reigning world champion is in imperious form so far this season, having scored seven consecutive victories, and failed to finish outside the top two in any race.

The arrival of further upgrades is bad news for the likes of McLaren and Ferrari, who have recently shown signs of improvement and the potential to beat Red Bull at races in Austria and Great Britain.

The Hungaroring’s combination of low and medium speed corners should suit the aerodynamically advanced RB19, which greets new sidepods this weekend as part of the update.

Verstappen: Upgrades look nice

Speaking in Thursday’s FIA press conference, Verstappen spoke briefly about the new parts coming to his car.

He said: “They look good [the upgrades]. Normally it makes the car a bit faster, but it also looks nice. In the corners [it will improve] mainly. Everyone naturally tries to improve their car. That’s also what we are trying to do.”

When asked about the possibility that Red Bull can break the F1 record for most consecutive race wins by a team, Max remained focused on the task of winning the race come Sunday afternoon.

“I’m just here to have a good weekend. Of course, I try to win. I’m not going into this weekend thinking we can win 12 races in a row. If we win, that means we break that record, but it’s more important that we win.” he said.

Even if Red Bull do win their record 12th race in a row, the hope for the team will be that Sergio Perez can back his team-mate up on the track and make a Q3 appearance for the first time in six races, with it being a given that Verstappen will appear at the front of the field.

