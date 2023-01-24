Leclerc trolled after Fight Aids Monaco 2023 charity football match

Ronan Murphy

Tuesday 24 January 2023 11:09

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was trolled by Fight Aids Monaco and told "the goal of football is to touch the ball" after a disappointing performance in a charity football game.

The Monaco native ended up on the winning side in the charity football game, but as in previous editions of the match, his skills left a lot to be desired.

In last year's game, Leclerc admitted his failings as a footballer, telling reporters: "I enjoy it a lot, but I'm terrible at playing football."

READ MORE: How Ferrari added to FIA organisation crisis

This year's outing indicates that his skills on the pitch have not improved at all in the past few months, especially in comparison to some of the former football stars involved.

Fernando Morientes, Clarence Seedorf, Eric Abidal and Robert Pires were among the famous names involved, with Leclerc playing for a team called Les Barbaguians who were 3-2 winners over Cirque FC.

Charles Leclerc never would’ve been a footballer if he wasn’t an #F1 driver 😂 pic.twitter.com/tT5RqEgqrK — GPFans Global (@GPFansGlobal) January 24, 2023

The Ferrari driver wore his regular car number, 16, on the back of his shirt, but it was in no way a tribute to legendary Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane, as the now TV pundit would have been disgusted by the performance.

Leclerc has had a busy off-season, keeping himself busy by mountain climbing, skiing, and playing basketball.

Similarly to his football skills, the 25-year-old also revealed that his basketball abilities were not up to scratch, posting on Instagram "Let’s just say I better stick to driving" after playing against fellow Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly ahead of the NBA Paris Game 2023.