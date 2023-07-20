Verstappen warns F1 rivals of MAJOR Red Bull upgrade ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix

Shay Rogers

Thursday 20 July 2023 07:57

Max Verstappen has revealed that Red Bull are preparing to unleash yet more performance from their car this weekend with a new set of upgrades, despite having won all ten rounds of the championship so far.

The parts, which could add even more performance to an already outstanding car, arrive in time for the double-header ahead of the summer break.

The Dutchman has won seven races in a row and is well on his way to breaking Sebastian Vettel’s nine race record from 2013 in a similarly dominant car.

And now it appears that the Red Bull and Verstappen have no intention of shifting their focus to the 2024 season, as they continue their relentless domination of the sport.

Verstappen: Hungary an amazing track to drive

According to RacingNews365, Verstappen seems confident that the new package will have a positive effect on his car.

He said: “We have a couple of upgrades this weekend, hopefully they will do what we expect them to do so we can find extra performance for the upcoming races.

"Let’s see where we stand on a track where you run high downforce with relatively low speed corners."

He remained mindful of how tricky the track can be in both dry and changeable conditions, having been on both sides of luck at the Hungaroring since 2021.

“Last year it was tricky to make the right calls with the incoming rain and colder temperatures," he added. "But as a team we remained calm and made all the right decisions.

“It’s an amazing track to drive and very technical as well. Definitely a place I always look forward to coming back to.”

There is, of course, no guarantee that the upgrades will work at the Hungaroring. Yet given the Midas touch that Red Bull seem to have this season, the future is looking somewhat bleak for their rivals.

