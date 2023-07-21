Hamilton open to REVIVING iconic F1 partnership

Jay Winter

Lewis Hamilton has surprisingly revealed that he would be happy to team up with his former Formula 1 rival and team-mate Fernando Alonso.

Hamilton and Alonso, the oldest drivers in Formula 1, have a longstanding rivalry that dates back to Hamilton's debut season in 2007. The two were team-mates at McLaren at the time but experienced a highly publicised falling out, leading them to part ways.

Although it would make for an experienced pairing, Hamilton believes the chances of such a reunion are slim as he sets his focus on off-track initiatives.

"If the stars align, yes, I would share a team with Fernando Alonso again," said the seven-time world champion to DAZN.

"But I don't think it will happen."

What's next for Hamilton?

In the midst of contemplating his next move beyond the world of F1, Hamilton also discussed his interests and passions outside of racing.

The driver highlighted the importance of animal protection laws and ongoing efforts to address environmental disasters.

Hamilton's commitment to social and environmental causes is well-known, and he continues to advocate for positive change in these areas.

"I don't know what my next project will be," he said.

"Animal protection laws have to continue to be reviewed, with the environment, it is difficult for people to see the disasters that occur.

"I have 'Mission 44', a project that I launched in London and I want to expand it to Africa and the US with which we want to instil in children that they can have a good future, that they can become engineers or whatever they want."

