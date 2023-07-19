Albon halts Williams momentum with DAMNING Hungarian Grand Prix prediction

Jay Winter

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon has emphasised the need for his team to "manage expectations" as they approach the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Albon believes that the Hungaroring, while a beloved circuit among drivers, may not be the most favourable track for Williams.

Expressing his appreciation for the circuit, Albon acknowledged the great flow of the Hungarian track.

"Hungary is a great circuit and one that we all love to drive around, as it has a great flow to it," he explained to Williams.

However, he also emphasised the importance of realistic expectations for the team, given the track's characteristics.

"We've just come off the back of three strong races, however, I think going into this week, we need to manage expectations slightly," he said.

"As it's not necessarily a track that should suit us."

Albon's P7 finish in Canada is his highest of Williams' 2023 campaign

Testing the upgrades

With the Hungarian Grand Prix known for its tight and twisty nature, it presents unique challenges that may not play to the strengths of the Williams car's straight-line speed.

Nonetheless, Albon remains optimistic and is eager to see how the team's upgrades perform on a high downforce track.

"We'll see how the upgrades perform around a high downforce track, which is something that hasn't been the case in the previous three races," concluded the Thai driver.

Albon will need to give it his all this weekend as he looks to grab his fourth top-ten finish in the 2023 season in Hungary on Sunday.

