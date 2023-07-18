Mercedes poke fun at Russell as HILARIOUS radio message haunts F1 star

Matthew Hobkinson

Tuesday 18 July 2023 21:57

Mercedes have jokingly mocked George Russell in a social media post, where the team poke fun at the 25-year-old over his radio message during the Spanish Grand Prix where he mistook sweat inside his helmet for rain on the track.

Mercedes enjoyed their best result at a grand prix so far this season in Barcelona last month, as Russell followed Hamilton over the line to claim third place in a double podium for the Silver Arrows.

Despite the entire team concentrating on achieving the best possible result during the race, a bizarre radio call from Russell caused a brief moment of hilarity.

READ MORE: Horner reveals INCREDIBLE plan to sign Hamilton for Red Bull

After coming through turn 5, the man from King's Lynn reported spots of rain on the circuit. Moments later however, Russell would go back to his race engineer to clarify that it was simply sweat dripping down from within his helmet that he had mistaken for rain.

Seeing the funny side of things, Russell took part in a social media video to make light of the situation. Walking out to the paddock, the Mercedes driver put his palm out to the sky, saying: "Is it raining? Don't think so. Just sweat."

And now the team have taken the joke one step further, after they superimposed the words 'race week' above Russell's hand, alongside the caption: "What's the forecast @GeorgeRussell63?"

Russell heads into the Hungarian Grand Prix in sixth-place in the driver standings, just one shy of Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz ahead of him.

Mercedes meanwhile are a staggering 208 points behind Red Bull, as the Silver Arrows look to defend their 22-point lead over third-place Aston Martin.

READ MORE: Wolff reveals Mercedes ROLE in 'unbelievable' F1 film