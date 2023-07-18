Ex-Red Bull junior slams 'CHILDISH' Marko after Korea incident with Vettel

Joe Ellis

Jaime Alguersuari has slammed Helmut Marko over a 'childish' incident that occurred during his time in F1.

The 33-year-old raced for Toro Rosso during the height of Red Bull's V8 era dominance but retired from the sport aged 25 to become a full-time DJ.

The Spaniard returned to the paddock at the British GP after 10 years away and recalled what he described as the worst incident during his time in the sport.

Alguersuari was approached by Marko after what he thought was a non-incident with Sebastian Vettel in practice at the Korean Grand Prix.

Marko's childish attitude

Sebastian Vettel was the shining light of Red Bull after winning four successive drivers' titles between 2010 and 2013

"It was in Korea. It seemed unfair to me because I had a car to do 14th and I was doing 7th and 8th," Alguersuari started when describing the incident to AS.

"It was the third free practice, on a Saturday, in which I started in front of Vettel. The strict order in the team was to always let the Red Bulls get ahead.

"I did it twice with Sebastian but he over-braked in the first corner and I thought that was enough, I wanted to do a clean lap because there was a minute to go.

"It was just a free practice, not even a qualifying. Marko came to the box to reproach me, in front of everyone, with a childish attitude, as if saying 'I want them to record me so everyone knows who's in charge here'."

