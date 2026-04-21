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FIA releases statement after fatal incident at South American rally

The FIA Logo — Photo: © IMAGO

FIA releases statement after fatal incident at South American rally

The FIA have released a statement after a spectator lost their life at the Rally Sudamericano Mina Clavero

Originally written by Sheona Mountford. This version is a translation.

The FIA has released an official statement after a fatal accident involving a spectator at a rally event in South America.

The incident took place during the Rally Sudamericano Mina Clavero in Argentina last Sunday, where one spectator was killed and two others were injured, sending shockwaves through the global motorsport community.

The event formed part of the FIA CODASUR Rally Championship, and in its response, the FIA expressed its condolences to those affected, describing the situation as deeply saddening.

The organisation also praised the swift and decisive response of the emergency services who were on the scene to provide assistance.

FIA releases statement

Local Argentine authorities have launched an extensive investigation to determine the precise circumstances of the incident, and the FIA has pledged its full cooperation to work closely with local organisers and the Automovil Club Argentino to ensure a thorough review.

This incident follows another fatal accident in motorsport over the weekend. On Saturday, racing driver Juha Miettinen, lost his life in a multi-car collision during the ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers, leading to the immediate suspension of the event.

Despite this tragedy, Sunday's race went ahead as scheduled, following a moment of silence on the grid to pay respect to Miettinen.

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