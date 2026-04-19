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Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen

Kelly Piquet questions Verstappen’s Nurburgring commitments

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen — Photo: © IMAGO

Kelly Piquet questions Verstappen’s Nurburgring commitments

Verstappen's been using the F1 break to race at the Nurburgring

Originally written by Sheona Mountford. This version is a translation.

Kelly Piquet wasn’t entirely pleased to hear that Max Verstappen has been using his limited downtime to compete in additional events at the Nurburgring.

While the Dutchman values spending time with family at his home in Monaco, this season he has been juggling his Formula 1 duties alongside a demanding endurance racing schedule in Germany.

That continues this weekend as Verstappen takes part in rounds of the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie, building experience ahead of the iconic 24 Hours Nürburgring taking place in May.

Racing in the top-tier SP9 class, he drives his very own Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo, fielded by Mercedes-AMG Team Verstappen Racing, and with the prestigious 24-hour race slotting perfectly between the Miami and Canadian Grands Prix, the Dutchman couldn’t resist the opportunity.

Piquet's reaction to Verstappen at the Nurburgring

Despite his jam-packed calendar, Verstappen made sure to highlight his love for home life during a recent live appearance for Viaplay, titled 'An Evening with Max Verstappen'.

When asked what he enjoys doing most when he's at home, Verstappen replied: "Spending time with my little one (daughter Lily, ed.). I love being at home. As you get older, you appreciate time with friends and family even more."

The F1 race cancellations in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia has presented Verstappen with a five-week break, but has opted to compete at the Nurburgring qualifiers instead of putting his feet up at home.

When asked why he was doing more NLS races, despite loving being at home so much, he replied: "I’ll have to bring that up at home.

"The other day it was: ‘Hey, two races have been cancelled in April!’ Then I had to say: ‘Yes, but...’ Then she [Piquet] says: ‘Do you really have to?’ And then I say: ‘Yes, I have to, haha.’"

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F1 Max Verstappen Nürburgring Kelly Piquet

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