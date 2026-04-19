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Hamilton in Ferrari F1 race suit edited alongside Kim Kardashian in full glam with white, red and yellow graphic background

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton relationship addressed by Toto Wolff

Hamilton in Ferrari F1 race suit edited alongside Kim Kardashian in full glam with white, red and yellow graphic background — Photo: © IMAGO

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton relationship addressed by Toto Wolff

The seven-time champion is reportedly dating Kardashian

Originally written by Graham Shaw. This version is a translation.

Toto Wolff has commented on the ongoing speculation surrounding Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian, suggesting the seven-time champion is in a positive place both personally and professionally.

Despite Hamilton’s move away from Mercedes to join Ferrari in 2025, the long-time partnership between driver and team principal remains strong, with the two still maintaining a close relationship.

Hamilton, who made the high-profile switch at the age of 41, recently celebrated his first podium for Ferrari at the Chinese Grand Prix, marking an important milestone in his new chapter with the team.

Off the track, the British megastar's love life has been making headlines since he went public with his romance with the 45-year-old Kardashian. The couple were recently seen together at Coachella and posted glimpses of their time in Tokyo, putting any lingering rumours to rest.

Wolff on Lewis Hamilton and 'chasing happiness'

"He enjoys driving these cars. It challenges him but at the same time he is quick. Is he chasing the eighth? Certainly. But it is more about chasing to enjoy what he is doing."

Wolff also believes that Hamilton’s upbeat attitude has a clear impact on his performance on the track. Although Hamilton currently sits fourth in the championship standings, his passion for racing remains undiminished.

“He loves the thrill of driving these cars,” Wolff noted. “While he’s pursuing that elusive eighth title, what matters most is that he’s relishing every moment behind the wheel.”

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F1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Mercedes Toto Wolff

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