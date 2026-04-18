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Daniel Ricciardo has caught fans’ attention after being seen enjoying life on two wheels, sharing clips that quickly gained traction online.

The Australian stepped away from Formula 1 in 2024 after losing his seat with Red Bull Racing’s junior outfit following the Singapore Grand Prix.

Although he initially stopped short of calling it a full retirement, Ricciardo later confirmed he was done with F1 and would not be making a comeback, despite speculation linking him with a potential drive at Cadillac.

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Ricciardo was last year announced to have taken up a new role, with the 36-year-old becoming an ambassador for Ford Racing, although his role is understood not to have anything to do with his former Red Bull F1 team's power unit partnership with Ford.

Now, Ricciardo has taken to Instagram to show off his skills on two wheels, riding a motocross bike over a series of bumps.

Will Ricciardo return to F1?

While it has been confirmed that Ricciardo's new role will have nothing to do with Red Bull and Ford's powertrain partnership in F1, Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has recently suggested that it may lead to the Australian returning to the F1 paddock as a guest of the team.

Ricciardo has made it clear that he will not race in F1 again, but an appearance alongside his former Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen at a race weekend would send F1 fans into overdrive.

Ricciardo and Verstappen were a very popular pairing during their time at Red Bull, but were separated in 2019 when Ricciardo opted to move elsewhere to try and become a number one driver, with it being clear that Verstappen was a future world champion in the making.

The Australian's moves to Renault and then McLaren did not work out, but the pair still share a good relationship.

Verstappen and Ricciardo have been seen in YouTube videos together since Ricciardo's Ford Racing move, and there is hope that they will be reunited once again later in the year.

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