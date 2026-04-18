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Screenshot of F1-movie with Brad Pitt

Max Verstappen explains why he still snubs F1 movie

Screenshot of F1-movie with Brad Pitt — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen explains why he still snubs F1 movie

Max Verstappen has gone out of his way to avoid the Hollywood blockbuster

Originally written by Remy Ramjiawan. This version is a translation.

Max Verstappen has admitted he still hasn’t gotten around to watching the recent Formula 1 movie, despite its huge popularity.

The Dutch star was invited to the film’s premiere in New York back in June, but explained during a Verstappen.com Racing stream that he had other priorities at the time.

The movie that was produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and directed by Joseph Kosinski, with input from Lewis Hamilton has gone on to receive multiple awards since its release.

It received four Oscar nominations and ultimately won one, namely for Best Sound. Actors Brad Pitt and Damson Idris starred in the lead roles and were present at various race weekends.

Verstappen skipped premiere

"Which gala? Oh right, F1 The Movie," he told New Ground. "Yes, at least we are doing something that revolves around performance.

They all fall asleep there and we work on the performance," said the four-time champion. Verstappen.com Racing would participate in the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps later that season.

Lulham present and saw an empty spot

Chris Lulham, one of the drivers who competed on behalf of the Dutchman's team during that race, asked during a recent stream from Verstappen.com Racing if Verstappen has already seen the F1 movie, to which a clear answer follows: "No!"

Lulham was actually there himself and saw an empty spot: "Ah, there was one place where you could have watched it, but what were you doing that day?"

The Red Bull driver remembers exactly what he was doing: "I was getting your car ready!"

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F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen F1 movie

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