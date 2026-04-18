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Max Verstappen looking pensive at the 24h Nurburgring qualifiers

Max Verstappen’s potential departure could cost F1 millions

Max Verstappen looking pensive at the 24h Nurburgring qualifiers — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen’s potential departure could cost F1 millions

Amid reports Verstappen could leave F1, the cost of his departure from F1 has been estimated

Originally written by Sheona Mountford. This version is a translation.

Max Verstappen has been one of Formula 1’s biggest attractions since his arrival, and his influence means any potential departure could have a significant impact on the sport’s commercial appeal.

From his breakthrough victory with Red Bull Racing at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2016 to his intense championship battle with Lewis Hamilton in 2021, Verstappen has consistently been at the center of F1’s biggest moments.

Whether viewed as a dominant force or a polarizing figure, he continues to capture attention across the fanbase, and regardless of opinion, his presence has played a major role in keeping the sport compelling.

Never one to hold out his tongue, his forthright interviews have, in 2026, been dominated by his dislike of the new cars, which he may have reached his breaking point over and is said to be 'seriously considering' retirement.

So what does the sport look like if Verstappen leaves F1? Besides losing one of the most talented drivers on the grid, Formula 1 also stands to lose a great deal of money.

Verstappen exit could shave off $100million of F1's annual value

"His performances on the track have driven viewership, especially in key European markets where he has a massive following. He plays a major role in the sport’s narrative.

"F1 revenues themselves are about $3 billion [£2.2 billion] annually. That is driven by media rights and venue hosting fees. Verstappen materially contributes to that ecosystem because he influences audience demand and engagement in F1.

"At the top end, losing Verstappen would shave a few percentage points off global viewership and commercial appeal. A small impact on a multi-billion dollar business shaves off at least $100m [£75m] in annual value.

"That’s before you factor in star power and the glitter Verstappen puts in on the track, the stories and the narrative. That’s much harder to price but it’s hugely important, it would depend on additional rivalries that appear on track.

"With that being said, despite Verstappen being one of F1’s most important assets, where one leaves, another one will step in to replace him."

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