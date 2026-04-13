Lewis Hamilton swap won't happen at Miami Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton set to soon be on his third race engineer at Ferrari

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Lewis Hamilton will not have a new race engineer for the Miami Grand Prix, with a key swap being put on hold.

Hamilton has been working on a temporary basis with Ferrari head of remote engineering Carlo Santi so far in 2026, but following the departure of Riccardo Adami, it's believed that Hamilton will be given a full-time race engineer.

It is understood that former McLaren man Cedric Michel-Grosjean is going to take over as Hamilton's race engineer in the future, but he is currently on gardening leave after leaving McLaren.

However, despite it being thought that Michel-Grosjean would be on the pit wall for the Miami Grand Prix in early May, Planet F1 have reported that Santi will continue to take on the duties at this race, with there still not being an official date when Michel-Grosjean will take over.

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Hamilton has seen much-improved driver performance in 2026 so far, already having claimed a grand prix podium despite not having been on any podium after a grand prix for the whole of 2025.

He is hoping to soon claim a first Ferrari grand prix victory, with the team seemingly the second-fastest team in the sport this season behind Mercedes.

F1 2026 Standings: Lewis Hamilton bounces back, Max Verstappen crumbles

Who is Cedric Michel-Grosjean?

It's thought that this career break was a period of gardening leave having left the Woking-based outfit at the end of the 2025 season.

Having been a trackside car performance engineer for the majority of his time at McLaren, Michel-Grosjean began more closely working with Oscar Piastri in June 2023, before becoming lead trackside performance engineer in January 2025.

In this role, he was responsible for Piastri’s car performance optimisation and driving development by providing direct support in all racing and testing events across the 2025 calendar.

It meant that he oversaw all of Piastri seven grand prix victories in 2025, as McLaren claimed constructors' championship success for a second consecutive year.

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