Huge Ferrari F1 upgrades expected for Miami

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Ferrari have a plan to try and close the gap to their 2026 rivals Mercedes.

Having been the second-fastest team so far this year, the Maranello-based outfit are set to bring upgrades to the Miami Grand Prix which may just help them to challenge more closely for race wins.

The recent Japanese Grand Prix saw another Mercedes-powered team in McLaren witness a revival, with Oscar Piastri finishing above both Ferraris, and Lando Norris ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

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Hamilton has warned that Ferrari risk going backwards in 2026 unless they can find a way to make their power unit more competitive compared to the Mercedes power units which power Mercedes, McLaren, Alpine and Williams in 2026.

It's been revealed that Ferrari are set to bring upgrades to the Miami GP which will see a deeply revised and improved software for managing the electrical charge being introduced, which should help the drivers to limit the effects of super clipping on the straights.

With the ADUO (Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities) period not coming until the end of the Monaco GP weekend, there are limited changes that Ferrari can make to their power unit, but Gazzetta are reporting that this is a significant move for the Maranello-based outfit.

Will Ferrari catch Mercedes in 2026?

These upgrades - and the potential changes being made as part of the ADUO period in June - are all part of Ferrari's plan to try and catch the Mercedes team in 2026.

While a championship battle looks to be a stretch, the Maranello-based outfit want to be in the fight for race wins at every circuit, and are looking to avoid a second consecutive grand prix winless season.

Mercedes are having to alter their power units from the Monaco GP onwards to get rid of a now outlawed geometric compression ratio trick, and that's believed to be worth around 0.3 seconds per lap.

The Brackley-based outfit have a comfortable 45-point lead at the top of the constructors' championship, but that's by no means unassailable if Ferrari can get their act together and make significant improvements to their power unit and SF-26.

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