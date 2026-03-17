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Mattia Binotto at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix

Ferrari F1 team brutally trolled by former boss

Mattia Binotto at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix — Photo: © IMAGO

Ferrari F1 team brutally trolled by former boss

Mattia Binotto is now a key player within the Audi project

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

A former Ferrari F1 boss has opted to take a brutal swipe at his former team, bemoaning their structure.

Mattia Binotto previously worked as team principal for the Scuderia between 2019-2022, and Binotto has instead found himself heading up Audi's F1 project.

But the Italian still has a lot to say about his former team, who let him go in favour of Fred Vasseur at the end of the 2022 season.

Audi have retained a lot of the key members of the Sauber team, including team principal Jonathan Wheatley and the driver pairing of Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto.

And now Binotto has admitted that the setup within the outfit is much more structured than at Ferrari, claiming that 'there were no processes' when he was in charge of the Maranello-based outfit.

"It’s not harder, it’s just different," he told L'Equipe when comparing the two roles. "Mainly the culture, which isn’t Latin.

"The Germans always have a plan. And having a Latin background allows me, in a way, to bring this difference, which can be useful."

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton admits 'Macarena' misery in Shanghai

Ferrari getting their act together?

While a lot of criticism has been levelled at Ferrari over the last few years, there are signs that the Maranello outfit are building something under the leadership of Vasseur.

The Frenchman signed a new contract last year to put the rumours of his exit to bed, and Ferrari look to have made significant progress in 2026, with both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton able to secure podiums already in the first two race weekends.

They appear to still be a long way off Mercedes and are unlikely to challenge for a title in 2026, but with the right development, they should be able to close that gap as the season goes on and start picking up race victories.

Then comes the objective upon which Vasseur's time at the team will be ultimately judged, whether or not they can go on to secure a first championship of any kind since 2008 in the upcoming years.

F1 2026 Standings: Lewis Hamilton bounces back, Max Verstappen crumbles

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F1 Ferrari Audi Mattia Binotto

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