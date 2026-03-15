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Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton could add another astonishing prize to his glamorous CV tonight (Sunday, March 15) at the 2026 Oscars in Los Angeles.

Hamilton is already on a high after banishing his grand prix podium drought in F1, picking up third place at the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday.

And he could be in for an even better result as the great and good of the Hollywood set will gather at the Dolby Theater in Tinseltown for the 98th Academy Awards, with the Ferrari driver among the potential winners.

Hamilton’s ‘F1’ movie (the 41-year-old was a producer) is nominated for four awards at cinema’s greatest show on earth after grossing a remarkable $633million when it hit screens around the world last summer.

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The Joseph Kosinski epic, starring Brad Pitt, will face off with other acclaimed hits including ‘Marty Supreme’, Frankenstein’, ‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘Sinners’ for the most coveted category of all - Best Picture..

The movie, which cost a reported $300million to make, is also nominated for Best Film Editing, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects.

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What chance does Hamilton's F1 blockbuster have of winning an Oscar?

Film Editing is a much more likely chance for Hamilton and his fellow crew members. ‘F1’ is second favourite there at 7/2 odds, again behind ‘One Battle After Another’.

‘F1’ is a 14/1 shot to win Best Visual Effects, but unfortunately it comes up against ‘Avatar: Fire And Ash’ which is almost a certainty to take the Oscar.

The very best chance of all is absolutely Best Sound, and not surprisingly those roaring engines have ‘F1’ as a hot favourite to scoop the award. Its current odds are around 2/7.

So there you have it. Hamilton and ‘F1’ ARE likely to win an Oscar tonight.

Will Hamilton be attending the Oscars in person?

Sadly the British superstar will not be in Los Angeles tonight - he was driving in Shanghai earlier today and there just was not enough time to make the mad dash around the world to hit Hollywood in time.

Hamilton did admit earlier this month that not being able to attend the glittering ceremony was the only disappointing about the entire project.

A win in China (he qualified in P3), and then in Hollywood later in the day, would surely make up for that disappointment. Hamilton would become the first F1 driver ever to win a Grand Prix and an Oscar on the very same day.

2026 Oscars start time and how to watch live

The 98th Academy Awards ceremony begins at 4pm local time (PST) on Sunday March 15.

ABC will broadcast the ceremony live in the US.

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