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Newey, China, socials

Why is Adrian Newey not at the Chinese Grand Prix? Aston Martin issue official statement

Newey, China, socials — Photo: © IMAGO

Why is Adrian Newey not at the Chinese Grand Prix? Aston Martin issue official statement

Newey stayed at Silverstone instead of traveling to Shanghai

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

Aston Martin F1 team have officially confirmed the absence of design guru and team principal Adrian Newey at this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix.

The British engineer joined his new team at the season-opening Australian GP last time out, facing the media in his first team principal press conference of the new regulations cycle where he did not hold back on the failings of Aston Martin and Honda.

Among the damning admissions made by the Aston Martin boss was his statement that the drivers were still struggling with vibrations from the problematic Honda power unit, which Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll had previously warned could leave them with permanent nerve damage.

The 67-year-old then told the press he felt 'powerless' over Honda's continued struggles, with the blame shifting back and forth between the Japanese PU provider and the Silverstone squad.

And after neither driver managed to complete the full length grand prix in Melbourne last weekend, Newey will be skipping out on heading to Shanghai International Circuit in person for the first sprint weekend of the 2026 campaign.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton makes Oscars decision

Why is Adrian Newey not at Chinese GP?

An Aston Martin spokesperson told GPFans: "Adrian Newey - in his role as Managing Technical Partner and Team Principal - will split his time across attending races and working at the AMRTC in Silverstone where he is leading the technical direction of the team.

"So Adrian will be at selected races this year, but China was not scheduled in his plan.

"It was similar with Andy Cowell last year, who attended about 10 races when he was CEO and Team Principal."

When did Newey become Aston Martin team principal?

Having made his in-person debut in Aston Martin racing green at last year's Monaco GP, Newey then found himself at the centre of a leadership reshuffle within the team.

Last November, Aston Martin made the surprise announcement that the former Red Bull star would be juggling his already demanding role of managing technical partner with the duties of a team principal, taking over from Andy Cowell.

Cowell instead moved into the role of chief strategy officer, where he reported to Lawrence Stroll, but reports have now suggested that the former team boss is set to depart Aston Martin later this year.

READ MORE: Newey opens up on Alonso pain with Aston Martin 'on their knees'

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Aston Martin Adrian Newey Chinese Grand Prix Honda Shanghai International Circuit

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