Honda hit by $3.6bn disaster as Aston Martin F1 crisis continues
Honda hit by $3.6bn disaster as Aston Martin F1 crisis continues
Honda is struggling on and off the track
Honda are experiencing difficulties away from F1 as well as in the sport, with the electrical vehicle (EV) branch of the Japanese brand hit by a huge loss.
The storied manufacturer is set for the first annual loss in 70 years of business as a listed company, with a $15.7billion restructuring in their EV department partly to blame.
US President Donald Trump has ended support for EV projects since starting his second term in office, causing some car giants around the world to rethink their strategies.
On top of this, Trump has also placed some huge tariffs on brands from outside of the US who are operating in the US, although a recent Supreme Court sitting ruled that these tariffs were unlawful and lacked the Congressional authority that they needed, so some brands will receive refunds in the future.
Honda has experienced weaker-than-expected demand for their EVs, and the restructuring of the EV arm of the business means that overall they are set to record an annual loss of 570billion yen ($3.6billion).
Honda's F1 struggles
Things must just feel like they are going from bad to worse for Honda at the moment, with their racing arm also experiencing some major issues in their new partnership with Aston Martin.
Honda have returned to F1 as the power unit supplier for Aston Martin in 2026, but they are experiencing both power and reliability issues, causing Aston Martin to be running right at the back of the pack, despite having a car that has been designed by legend Adrian Newey.
Aston Martin completed the fewest laps of all the teams during winter pre-season testing, and then struggled greatly at the Australian Grand Prix last weekend, with neither of their drivers finishing the race.
Lance Stroll was not classified in either qualifying nor the race, while Newey has revealed that two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is in a 'hard mental place'.
It's in stark contrast to Honda's previous partnership with Red Bull, which yielded four drivers' championships and two constructors' titles.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton makes Oscars decision
Related
More F1 news
Full News Feed
F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 16 minutes ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Apple TV claims huge US numbers boost thanks to new F1 deal
F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied
F1 on Apple TV: 2026 Presenter lineup and how to watch for FREE
F1’s new cars in 2026 are soooooo much slower as Australian Grand Prix confirms the grim truth
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 16 minutes ago
F1 2026 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race starting grid with penalties applied
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton admits 'Macarena' misery as Ferrari part flops in Shanghai
- Yesterday 19:07
Honda hit by $3.6bn disaster as Aston Martin F1 crisis continues
- Yesterday 16:00
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen slow, George Russell fast, Lando Norris back!
- Yesterday 09:36
F1 Results Today: Mercedes dominant again at Chinese Grand Prix as Ferrari slip back
- Yesterday 05:56
Most read
F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- 9 march
F1 Sprint Qualifying Results: Max Verstappen slow, George Russell fast, Lando Norris back!
- Yesterday 09:36
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Mercedes dominate after Verstappen disaster
- 7 march
F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix - Russell takes famous win after Piastri crashes BEFORE start
- 8 march
F1’s new cars in 2026 are soooooo much slower as Australian Grand Prix confirms the grim truth
- 8 march
Max Verstappen blasts fellow driver over leaked private information
- 11 march