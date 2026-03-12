close global

The Apple and F1 logos

Apple TV claims huge US numbers boost thanks to new F1 deal

Photo: © IMAGO

Apple TV claims huge US numbers boost thanks to new F1 deal

F1 and Apple TV recently signed a five-year pact worth $750million

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

The new partnership between Apple TV and F1 appears to have got off to a good start, with a key number having tripled during Australian Grand Prix weekend.

Apple TV signed a five-year media rights deal with F1 ahead of the new season, allowing the streaming platform to show live coverage of every race throughout the season. The total cost, a cool $750million.

F1 fans in the US can now watch the races on the streaming service with a choice of the UK Sky Sports broadcast, the F1TV broadcast, or going onboard with any of the 22 drivers on the grid.

And as F1 headed to Australia last weekend for the first round of the 2026 season, the new partnership appeared to work wonders for Apple, who were also the makers of last year's F1 movie.

While viewership figures are not yet out, the number of downloads of the Apple TV app during the weekend tripled compared to the usual daily average on Android devices, according to Sports Business Journal.

However, the data that the above publication were using - from intelligence firm Sensor Tower - only reflected Android devices and did not include Apple iOS pre-installs or Apple TV in-app revenue.

Apple TV pricing and F1 presenters in 2026

The cost is $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

On the 'main' F1 TV feed, presenter Laura Winter will be live from the paddock with former IndyCar star James Hinchcliffe, Lawrence Barretto, and Chris Medland. They'll be joined by former W Series race winner Alice Powell and presenter Ariana Bravo, all returning from 2025.

Alex Jacques will remain on race commentary with former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer, with Ruth Buscombe, David Coulthard, Davide Valsecchi, Alex Brundle, and Sam Collins all contributing.

There are a couple of new additions though - namely the great Juan Pablo Montoya (one of the very few drivers to win races in F1, IndyCar and NASCAR) and presenter Betty Glover.

On the Sky Sports side, Martin Brundle, Jenson Button, Nico Rosberg, Jacques Villeneuve, Naomi Schiff, Bernie Collins, Karun Chandhok, Jamie Chadwick and Anthony Davidson will all return as Sky's resident experts.

Presenters Simon Lazenby, Natalie Pinkham, Ted Kravitz, Rachel Brookes and Craig Slater will also resume their duties in 2026, while the commentary booth will once again belong to David Croft and Harry Benjamin.

