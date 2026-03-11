Max Verstappen blasts fellow driver over leaked private information

Change your timezone:

There are claims that one Formula 1 driver has been sharing private information with the media — and reigning champion Max Verstappen is reportedly far from pleased about it.

Before the Australian Grand Prix weekend got underway, drivers and officials from the FIA took part in a standard briefing where competitors could raise any concerns relating to safety or sporting regulations. Those meetings are typically held under strict confidentiality.

However, by Saturday it appeared that details from the discussion had somehow made their way into the media, prompting Verstappen to address the situation and voice his frustration over the apparent breach.

"It’s a bit weird that you know that. Drivers shouldn’t be talking about that with other people. It’s not professional from the people involved," he said.

Other drivers have also commented on the leak with Alex Albon simply stating: "We clearly have a leak in the group."

F1 drivers unhappy with 2026 cars

Now the first qualifying and race has been contested in Melbourne, most drivers have delivered their informed opinions of the 2026 cars.

Apart from Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton, the 2026 cars have been looked upon unfavourably with new features such as the energy boost being compared to a 'video game' and the cars described as anti-racing.

Speaking after the race in Melbourne, Verstappen said: "I’m definitely not having fun at all with these cars. You can make up your mind, but if you look at the onboard, you see enough, right?

"The formula is just not correct, and that is something that is a bit harder to change, but we need to. It’s going to be a long season, that’s all I’m telling you."

"I love racing, but you can only take so much, right? I think they're willing to listen, the FIA and F1, but I just hope there is some action. I'm not the only one saying it. A lot of people are saying the same, be it the drivers or the fans.

"We just want the best for the sport. It's not that we are critical, just to be critical. We are critical for a reason. We want it to be Formula 1, you know, proper Formula 1 on steroids, but today, again, that was not the case."

