Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian back together?
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian are back in the spotlight after fresh developments emerged about their rumored romance ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 campaign.
Hamilton is set to start his second year with Ferrari at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix this weekend, which takes place at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne
However, ahead of that, the 41-year-old is said to have spent time on a getaway in the US with Kim Kardashian.
Lewis and Kim ‘take in a beautiful sunset’
Per celebrity gossip site TMZ, Hamilton and the 45-year-old reality TV star and Skims founder were spotted near Lake Powell in Arizona, ‘taking in a beautiful desert sunshot’ together.
The report also claims the pair were staying close by at the luxury Amangiri resort - apparently a hot spot for the biggest celebrities. Suites start at around $5,000 per night.
Recapping the story so far
'Hamildashian' is star power personified
It would be difficult to think of a more star-powered union than this rumoured relationship, bringing together two stars who between them have an incredible 395million Instagram followers. Lewis has a pretty nice 42m, but Kim takes things to a whole new level with 353m.
Now we must wait to see if we see Kim at any F1 races in 2026 - imagine the paddock buzz if that happens…
The new Hamilton update is just the latest in a big weekend for Ferrari drivers. On Saturday in Monaco, Lewis' team-mate Charles Leclerc got married to Alexandra Saint Mleux.
For now though Hamilton this week will switch to business mode as he heads Down Under for the first race of the new season.
He will do so with renewed optimism after pre-season testing which saw the new SF-26 car raise hopes that the Maranello team could challenge for wins this season.
Practice in Melbourne starts on Friday (March 6) with the Australian Grand Prix taking place on Sunday (March 8).
