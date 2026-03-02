Max Verstappen criticism could lead to F1 'adjustments'

Change your timezone:

FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis has indicated that further refinements could be introduced to the new Formula 1 regulations to address concerns surrounding the latest generation of cars.

Max Verstappen has been the most outspoken critic of the 2026 rule changes, even drawing comparisons that cast the new cars in a less favourable light than those used in Formula E.

Several amendments have already been implemented ahead of the season’s opening race. Among them is a significant decision to assess engine compression ratios at both ambient temperature and 130°C from June 1, a move seen as a direct reaction to a technical loophole previously exploited by Mercedes.

The 2026 edition of F1 is expected to be a couple of seconds a lap slower than fans are used to, with energy management set to be a key part of racing – not words which have ever thrilled anyone tuning in to watch.

FIA chief: We can adjust rules as a sport

“I think they’re getting used to the new cars, but we are completely conscious that we may need to make adjustments, and that has been a discussion.

“We’ve been open with the teams and the PU manufacturers for a long, long time, and with the drivers, indeed. I think there are some ways that we can act as a sport to make adjustments in the rules.

“Clearly, they would also need approval through the governance process – and we can’t just say tomorrow ‘we’ll change this and change that’, there’s a process.

“We are taking the drivers’ comments into consideration. We are asking them a number of questions to give us feedback, and the teams and the PU manufacturers are being extremely constructive in this process.

“So, I don’t think we are exactly where we’re going to be in a few months from now, we may have to make some adjustments and, frankly, I don’t think the adjustments are huge, that we need to make.”

