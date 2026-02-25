F1 supremo warns new rules could spark ‘confusion’ and drive fans away

Change your timezone:

Former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone has cautioned that the sport risks alienating supporters amid sweeping changes introduced for the 2026 season.

The new campaign marks one of the biggest regulatory overhauls in modern F1 history, with major revisions to both the power units and chassis design reshaping the look and feel of the cars.

Compared to 2025, the latest machines are smaller, lighter and narrower, designed to be more agile on track. They also rely far more heavily on electrical energy within the hybrid power units — a shift that Ecclestone believes could leave some fans struggling to keep up with the sport’s evolving identity.

The use of electrical energy in the power units has been tripled since 2025, meaning that there is almost an exact 50-50 split between electrical power and the internal combustion engine (ICE), with the ICE also running off 100 per cent sustainable fuels.

It means that there is a greater expectation on drivers to manage their batteries throughout the grand prix distance, and also throughout a single qualifying lap, with both the boost button and overtake mode needing enough charge of the battery left to be able to fully utilise the extra power that they will provide.

Now Ecclestone, who controlled the commercial rights to F1 between 1987-2017, has suggested that the new rules will cause 'confusion' for drivers and fans alike.

"There will be confusion at the start of the season because everyone has to relearn Formula 1," he told Sport.de. "And the rules certainly don't favour Max Verstappen and his style of driving. It's less about racing. But that's how things are developing: more regulations, more rules for the drivers, 'don't do this, don't do that.'"

"It's a drivers' world championship and not an engineers'," Ecclestone continued. "Formula 1 is now competing more with Formula E. Maybe the fans like that, but I don't think so.

What did Verstappen say about F1 2026?

During pre-season testing in Bahrain, Verstappen was less than complimentary about the new rules, claiming that the new cars were 'not a lot of fun' to drive.

He said: "To drive, not a lot of fun to be honest. I would say the right word is management, but, at the other end, I also know how much work has been going on in the background, also, from the engine side for the guys.

"So it’s not always the nicest thing to say, but I also want to be realistic as for a driver, the feeling is not very F1-like. It feels a bit more like Formula E on steroids.

"But the rules are the same for everyone, so you have to deal with that. That’s also not my problem, because I’m all for that and equal chances.

"I don’t mind that, but, as a pure driver, I enjoy driving flat out, and, at the moment, you cannot drive like that. There's a lot going on. A lot of what you do as a driver in terms of inputs have a massive effect on the energy side of things.

"And for me, that's just not Formula 1, because maybe it's then better to drive Formula E, right? Because that's all about energy, efficiency and management. That's what they stand for."

Following these comments, current F1 boss Stefano Domenicali revealed that he had spoken to Verstappen about it, and the four-time world champion was a bit more positive about the new cars as the Bahrain week went on.

