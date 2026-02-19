F1 rival explains why Lewis Hamilton CAN fight for title under 2026 rules

Change your timezone:

An F1 rival has suggested Lewis Hamilton could rediscover his very best form in 2026, pointing to the sweeping regulation changes as a potential catalyst for a title challenge.

The all-new generation of cars has officially hit the track for testing at the Bahrain International Circuit, ushering in a dramatically different feel compared to the previous era of machinery.

The 2026 challengers are 30kg lighter, with wheelbases shortened by 20cm and overall width reduced by 10cm — changes designed to create more agile, responsive cars. According to Hamilton’s rival, that shift in philosophy could play directly into the seven-time champion’s driving strengths.

The maximum floor width has also been reduced by 15cm, while the width of the front tyres has been decreased by 2.5cm and the rears by 3cm. F1 front wings are also 10cm narrower.

So, now the facts and figures are out of the way, will these lighter cars actually benefit any drivers? Williams star Alex Albon certainly thinks so.

Albon: New regulations will suit Hamilton

Albon and his team-mate Carlos Sainz recently enjoyed a good old chinwag on the Williams sofa for the team's YouTube, answering questions about the season.

As they answered queries put to them, one question pondered which driver they thought would best suited to the 2026 regulations, to which Albon replied Hamilton.

"I think it's Lewis. I think lighter cars. I think that his style suits these cars a bit more. He makes the corners really short and he doesn't focus on exits. I don't think that's the worst thing in these cars," he explained.

With the man who was replaced by Hamilton at Ferrari sat next to him, Sainz responded that this was a 'bold statement' before proceeding onto the fan portion of their Q&A.

