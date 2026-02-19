Lewis Hamilton better than ever at Ferrari ahead of 2026

Change your timezone:

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton says he is feeling far more positive as he prepares for the 2026 season, following what he has described as a necessary reset at Ferrari.

Hamilton’s debut campaign with Ferrari in 2025 proved challenging, with the Brit finishing sixth in the drivers’ standings and failing to secure a single grand prix podium. In contrast, team-mate Charles Leclerc claimed seven podium finishes in the same machinery.

Qualifying in particular became a recurring weakness for the 41-year-old, and his post-session interviews grew increasingly downbeat as the season wore on — at one stage even suggesting the team might be better off replacing him. Now, however, Hamilton insists he has turned a corner mentally ahead of the new regulation era.

But as he heads into a new season with new regulations and as a driver more settled into his new surroundings following 12 seasons previously at Mercedes, Hamilton has admitted that he's feeling much more positive.

There's hope that Ferrari can more seriously challenge for regular race victories in 2026, with the wholesale regulation changes offering opportunities for a shake up in the competitive order of the sport.

"I’ve obviously gone through quite a bit, and for me, all of last year is behind me. I spent a lot of time rebuilding over this winter, refocusing, really getting my body and mind to a much better place.

"I genuinely feel, personally, in the best place that I’ve been in a long time, with rearranging things within my team."

Hamilton's poor record since 2021

Since his heartbreaking defeat to Max Verstappen at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton has not had the best of times in the sport.

The Brit has only won two grands prix across the last four full seasons, with Hamilton not being able to challenge for a championship again since that fateful 2021 season.

Hamilton is still stuck on seven world championship titles, and wants to claim a record-breaking eighth before his time in the sport comes to an end.

Now 41 years of age, his time may be running out to do just that, but he will hope that the 2026 cars will be more suited to his immense talents, and that Ferrari can provide him with a car capable of challenging for regular race victories.

An eighth title will be a possibility for Hamilton if he can put in a better performance against Leclerc, and prove that he can still cut it up against the likes of Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and George Russell for race victories.

