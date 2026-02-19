F1 rival mic'd up as he asks Lewis Hamilton about Kim Kardashian relationship
Lewis Hamilton’s personal life has drawn curiosity from a rival driver, who asked him about his supposed relationship with Kim Kardashian.
During the off-season, headlines were filled with stories that Hamilton was seeing the reality television star and co-founder of Skims, after the two were spotted leaving an upscale hotel in the Cotswolds before later travelling to Paris.
The gossip gathered further momentum when they were seen seated together at Super Bowl LX.
Since arriving in Bahrain for testing, Hamilton hasn't been able to escape the rumours via the sanctity of the sport, with Ted Kravitz reporting that the Ferrari star had been probed about Kardashian during a media session.
Kravitz revealed: "He was asked, ‘Did you enjoy your company more than the game at the Super Bowl? And he said, 'It's my private life. I'm not talking about that'."
Russell wants to know all about Hamilton and Kardashian
Captioned 'F1 driver photoshoot George chaos edition', Russell teased Hamilton and asked him: "All loved up? What's the latest?"
Hamilton remained silent, only shaking his head and smiling as Russell extended a jovial pat to his former team-mate's back.
Safe to say, if Russell is going to employ interrogation techniques best not to do it when you're mic'd up and surrounded by cameras. Better luck next time.
