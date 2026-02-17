F1 rival casts doubt on Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian relationship

Change your timezone:

Lewis Hamilton’s F1 rival Liam Lawson has poured cold water on the rumor mill linking the seven-time world champion with Kim Kardashian.

The speculation, which remains completely unconfirmed, has picked up steam after Hamilton and Kardashian were spotted together at several high-profile events since the start of the year. The pair have been friends for years, but that hasn’t stopped fans and pundits from jumping to conclusions about a possible romantic connection.

Hamilton declined to comment on the rumors during pre-season testing in Bahrain, stressing that his private life is exactly that. While Lawson appears unconvinced by the hype, other drivers seem far more entertained by the idea — including McLaren star Oscar Piastri, who has openly joked about the situation.

Kardashian is a highly successful businesswoman and reality TV star, and is one of the most high-profile celebrities in the world.

Now Racing Bulls driver Lawson has said that, although a relationship between the pair would be 'great' for F1, he's not so sure about the rumours.

"It’s great for the sport to be fair," the New Zealander told the Gypsy Tales podcast. "The sport has grown so much in the last few years. I don’t know how it can be bad for the sport.

Are Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian dating?

Not officially, no. The pair are long-time friends and have been going to events together for years.

However, rumours started swirling earlier this year when they were spotted leaving Kate Hudson's New Year's Eve party separately, while they were also sat next to each other for Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl win against the New England Patriots earlier this month.

On top of this, Hamilton was reportedly at the family home in Los Angeles last month, catching up with old friend Kris Jenner, who is the mother of Kardashian.

No official word has come from either Kardashian or Hamilton yet on the rumours that have gripped the F1 off season.

