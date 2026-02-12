Daniel Ricciardo could still make shock NASCAR move

Change your timezone:

Daniel Ricciardo may be finished with Formula 1, but a move to NASCAR is still very much on the table, according to American racing icon Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Earnhardt Jr. — son of the late NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt — is a well-known fan of F1 and has frequently spoken about his admiration for the skill set of its top drivers. He’s made it clear he’d love to see more of them attempt a full-time switch to stock car racing in the United States.

It’s been a long time since anyone truly pulled off that transition, with Juan Pablo Montoya often cited as the most successful modern example. And while high-profile F1 names have dipped their toes into NASCAR in recent years — including Jenson Button and Kimi Raikkonen at Circuit of the Americas in 2023 — a full-time crossover remains a rare and intriguing prospect.

Not too late for Ricciardo US switch

Ricciardo’s name has been linked often to NASCAR since he called time on his F1 career in late 2024, but has so far resisted the urge to return to full-time motorsport. Earnhardt Jr though believes it still could happen for the 36-year-old Aussie.

"I was hoping that Daniel Ricciardo would come to NASCAR after his decision to leave Formula 1 and that may still happen. Daniel’s still relatively young,” he told Hard Rock Bet.

While Ricciardo has no current ties to stop him pondering a move to the Cup Series, Earnhardt Jr has another dream signing for NASCAR - four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen.

He believes the 28-year-old Verstappen has exactly what it takes to succeed in the US, and adds that the evolution of the cars would enhance his chances even further.

"I mean, I would love to see Max Verstappen give it a try. He’s incredible and I think his curiosity, his work ethic, I think all of that would play a great role in allowing him to be successful.

"Plus, our cars have changed a lot. Our cars have independent rear suspension, the transaxle diffuser… our cars aren’t the stock cars from 10, 20 years ago, and so I think the opportunity for an F1 guy to have success is much better today than it was 20 years ago."

Dale Jr on Schumacher and 'incredible years'

Earnhardt Jr also spoke in glowing terms about one F1 man who never made the switch to NASCAR, but who remains his greatest idol (outside of his dad).

"I used to watch F1 very heavily back when Michael Schumacher was battling with Mika Hakkinen and those guys, I mean, those were incredible years. I had always wished for the opportunity to hear what Michael Schumacher thought about driving a stock car.

"I only wanted him to be able to get in the car, run a couple hours, and I always thought Michael was the greatest race car driver that I ever knew in my life with everything that he accomplished, and how good he was, and I’m like, you know Dale Earnhardt’s my hero, but Michael Schumacher was the man.

"Unfortunately, I never got to really understand what he might think about a stock car, but I guess what I’m trying to say is that I get excited when drivers from different disciplines from F1, or any car whatever it may be, come over and drive our stuff, because I’m anxious to hear what they say.

"I have so much admiration for their ability and their disciplines. I know what we’re doing is so different, and it’s fun to hear their opinions and point of view."

