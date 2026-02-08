JFK voice used for Cadillac F1 car launch teaser

Change your timezone:

Former US President John F. Kennedy's voice can be heard on the teaser trailer for Cadillac's 2026 F1 car reveal, which is happening during Super Bowl LX.

Cadillac are joining the F1 grid for the first ever time this year, with the American car giants becoming the 11th team in the sport.

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will drive for the team in their first season, but before that, they are getting ready for a big reveal during half-time of the Super Bowl match up between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

An advert showing off their new car will be broadcast to millions of viewers around the world, while the team also have an advertisement screen in the middle of Times Square which will 'thaw' to reveal the official livery on Sunday evening.

But ahead of all that excitement, the team have posted a teaser on their social media pages, and have used the voice of the 35th President of the US, Kennedy.

Cadillac expecting to be running last?

The use of this section of Kennedy's speech suggests an acceptance from Cadillac that they may be right at the back of the pack in 2026, but that they feel like they can make gains as they navigate their first forays into the sport.

Team principal Graeme Lowdon has already stated that he has told the board of directors at Cadillac to expect an 11th place constructors' championship finish, but the team will be hoping that Bottas and Perez can help them develop the car and becoming a points-scoring outfit.

Indeed, Cadillac are coming from a standing start, and their confirmation of a place on the F1 grid was not given until November 2024, meaning they've had just over a year to hire over 5000 employees and start piecing together a race operations team.

It's unlikely that we will see the full potential of the team until 2028, when their power unit partnership with General Motors begins. Before then, the team will be using Ferrari power units.

